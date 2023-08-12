4 kickers the Browns can sign as Cade York struggles continue
Cade York is still struggling with accuracy and the Cleveland Browns might need to look for a new kicker this season
By Randy Gurzi
2. Mason Crosby
Another veteran out there is Mason Crosby, who was a sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers back in 2007. The Colorado product spent the past 16 seasons with the Packers but is now on the open market.
While he's 38 years of age, it still feels odd that Crosby has yet to find a new home.
Crosby is coming off a season in which he hit on 25-of-29 field goals and 37-of-39 extra points. For his career, he's connected on 81.4 percent of his attempts and is 97.3 percent on extra point tries.
If that wasn't enough, he's appeared in 23 career playoff games and is 31-of-35 on field goals and a perfect 70-of-70 on extra points.
Having said all that, Crosby was just 1-of-4 last season on kicks over 50 yards. While that might limit Cleveland on the long kicks, they would feel much better with him trotting out for a 45-yarder at this point than they do with York.
Of course, Crosby could also serve as an example for the Browns front office when it comes to defending York. He too struggled early in his career, making less than 80 percent of his tries for the first four seasons of his career and five of the first six. He then caught fire in 2013 and has been one of the best in the game.