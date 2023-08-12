4 kickers the Browns can sign as Cade York struggles continue
Cade York is still struggling with accuracy and the Cleveland Browns might need to look for a new kicker this season
By Randy Gurzi
1. Robbie Gould
A Penn State product, Robbie Gould is the oldest of the available kickers right now but the 40-year-old is coming off yet another stellar season.
Signed by the Chicago Bears back in 2005, Gould spent 11 years in the Windy City and was sensational for them. He was good on 85.4 percent of his attempts and made 99 percent of his extra points.
He was released ahead of the 2016 season and the fan base was less than thrilled. They went on to struggle in the department for years while Gould continued to thrive.
Gould spent 2016 with the New York Giants but played in just 10 games. He made all 10 field goal attempts and was 20-of-23 on extra points for them. Since that season, he's been with the San Francisco 49ers and continued to produce.
In six years with the Niners, he's connected on 87.5 percent of his kicks and 96.1 percent of his extra points. Even in 2022, he made 27-of-32 attempts and was 2-of-2 from 50-yards out.
Most importantly, he handled the strange weather in Chicago like a champ. With that also being an issue for kickers in Cleveland, his name makes a lot of sense for the Browns to consider.