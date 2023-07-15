4 Most valuable players on the Browns roster in 2023
These four players are essential to the Cleveland Browns success in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
2. Myles Garrett, EDGE
Over the years, there's been debate about Myles Garrett and his leadership ability. There shouldn't be, because Garrett was never supposed to be a vocal leader. There were those who thought he shouldn't even be the No. 1 overall pick due to the fact that he's not a "rah-rah" type of guy.
In the end, the Browns realized it doesn't matter. While you want your quarterback to be someone that can rally the troops, a defensive end needs to do one thing — get after the quarterback. Garrett not only does this but is better than most in the league. Despite facing an onslaught of double teams, he's racked up 16 sacks in each of the past two seasons.
That's why Mina Kimes of ESPN believes he can be even better in 2023 with the addition of Za'Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson, who will keep him from being double-teamed so frequently.
Garrett will continue to get his leadership called into question, especially if he still openly criticizes coaches during media sessions, but again, it doesn't matter. There are plenty of players who can be elite without being the leader in the huddle — see the aforementioned Nick Chubb or even Amari Cooper who are praised for their quiet approach.
What we can't question is his value to this team. And heading into the 2023 season, he's easily the Most Valuable Player on Cleveland's defense — with only one person on the roster coming in ahead of him.