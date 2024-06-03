4 Nightmare Scenarios for the Cleveland Browns in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
For the second time in four years, the Cleveland Browns won 11 games and made the postseason. This time, however, they were able to do so despite starting five different quarterbacks. They dealt with more than just multiple QBs as one injury after another slowed the team down. Cleveland was forced to turn to their bench often and each time the "next man up" delivered.
Now gearing up for the 2024 season, Cleveland has high expectations once again. They look to return to the playoffs and expect to make a run with a healthy Deshaun Watson. As long as he performs up to an average level, this team is built to do exactly that. Of course, some factors could pour cold water on those hopes, including these four nightmare scenarios.
4. Jedrick Wills, Jr. fails to hold up at LT
Jedrick Wills, Jr. is the first player Andrew Berry ever selected as the Cleveland general manager. The Alabama product was expected to fill some impressive shoes as the Browns were still searching for their long-term answer at left tackle following the retirement of Joe Thomas.
As a rookie, Wills fared well which was impressive since he converted from a right tackle. Since then, however, he's struggled. Wills has battled nagging injuries and inconsistent play. He finally started to show improvement in 2023 but was sent to the IR after just eight games.
Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Wills is once again the unquestioned starter. The coaching staff has once again put their faith in him which is concerning. If the fifth-year pro fails to live up to their expectations, it could be a nightmare for this offense — especially Deshaun Watson who never seemed comfortable in the pocket last year.