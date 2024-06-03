4 Nightmare Scenarios for the Cleveland Browns in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
1. The injury bug sticks around again
Nothing hampered the Browns in 2023 quite like injuries. They sent some of their top players to the IR, including Nick Chubb, Deshaun Watson, Grant Delpit, Jack Conklin, and Dawand Jones. Despite the losses, they continued to find ways to win games. As impressive as their 11-6 record was, it wasn't realistic to believe they were winning it all with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback.
Entering 2024, most of their star players are ready to return. Watson has been throwing the ball well, leading to another offseason of "zip watch," and even had his first session open to the media. Nick Chubb, however, is still recovering — as mentioned previously.
As long as they stay healthy, there's no reason to believe this team won't be in the playoff mix once again. They should also be considered threats to go deep in the postseason.
Cleveland had the No. 1 defense in the league in 2023 and returns the majority of their starters. The only exception is at linebacker where Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush replace Anthony Walker and Sione Takiki. They shouldn't be worse there and in fact, an argument could be made that they improved.
The offense is also returning all their starters, while addingJerry Jeudy to the mix. At this point, the Browns should be a favorite in the AFC — if they stay healthy. That's been an issue for them for several years now and the No. 1 nightmare scenario in 2024 is having that injury bug stick around for one more season.