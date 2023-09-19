4 options at running back for Cleveland Browns following Nick Chubb injury
• Browns know Claeb Huntley can pick up yards in a hurry
• James Robinson is a former 1,000-yard back
• Rams are shopping this RB at the right time
By Randy Gurzi
1. Cam Akers, Trade Target
A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Cam Akers has fallen behind Kyren Williams on the Los Angeles Rams depth chart. That wasn't expected after he had a strong campaign in 2022 with 786 yards and seven touchdowns.
It was a huge season for Akers since he missed the majority of the 2021 season and had just three yards in one game before returning in the playoffs. So far in 2023, he has just 22 rushes for 29 yards and a touchdown, and head coach Sean McVay has admitted he's beginning to field calls about his availability.
Akers might not be seen as a workhorse back but he's been someone that has proven he can carry the load with 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns in 30 career games. He's also averaging 4.0 yards per attempt and has 9.3 yards per reception.
It might not be ideal to send draft capital away for a running back but it also might not cost a lot. Perhaps a late-round pick will be all it will take to make this deal happen. And if the Rams take Akers' wishes into consideration, that could sway things since he would have a shot at being the lead back in Cleveland.