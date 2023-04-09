4 players the Cleveland Browns must avoid at all costs in the 2023 NFL Draft
Browns player to avoid No. 1: Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
Cleveland fans love Ohio State players so there might be a desire to see Zach Harrison in the orange and brown. Sure, he plays a position of need and looks the part of an NFL defensive end at 6-5 and 274 pounds. He also has incredibly long arms at just over 36 inches.
Having said that, he's just never been able to put it all together. In four seasons, he has 97 tackles but just 11 sacks with a high of 3.5 in his freshman and senior seasons. He might be able to hold up against the run but he doesn't play with urgency and might be nothing more than a rotational end — as stated by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.
"Harrison is big and long with the ability to neutralize base blocks as a 4-3 base end, but his gradual movement and lack of playmaking urgency limited his overall production. Harrison has the physical tools to create occasional advantages early in the rush but needs to get better at capitalizing on them. His size and length will always be appealing, but a more fiery demeanor on the field might be needed to raise his status beyond rotational end."- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Cleveland has developmental players in Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas. If they're going to add more defensive end help, they need players they would feel comfortable turning to right away — since it's likely they will be needed.
There are other players that could be available in Round 3 and maybe early in Round 4 that could offer more than Harrison.