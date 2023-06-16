4 positions where Cleveland Browns could have depth concerns
By Randy Gurzi
2. Running Back
Cleveland is expected to focus on the pass more this season but that doesn't mean they won't still have a strong running game. Instead, they want to be smarter about the way they run the ball.
In today's NFL, you need to be able to pass to win but there's nothing more frustrating than playing a team that can pound the rock after building a lead. With Deshaun Watson throwing to the likes of Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore, and David Njoku, they should be able to come out firing.
Then when they do build a lead, they can start to lean on Nick Chubb who is already fourth in team history with 6,341 yards on the ground.
As good as he is, Chubb was over-utilized in 2022. He ended up running it 302 times (plus 27 receptions) and that's far too many touches for a running back. We've often seen great running backs start to show declines when they run it that often and Chubb did just that last year as he scored 12 touchdowns in the first 11 games and none at all in the final six.
With all that being said, Chubb should put together one of his most efficient campaigns in 2023 — even if it's not the most impressive statistically. And they'll need it since there are no proven options behind him.
Jerome Ford is the No. 2 back and while he was electric for Cincinnati, he had just 12 yards on eight rushing attempts as a rookie. Demetric Felton could wind up as RB3, but he's spent most of his career as a slot receiver.
The depth behind Chubb is questionable and while the Browns could be right to lean on the unproven players, it's fair to wonder if it's the right move.