4 potential surprise cuts Browns may make after training camp
• Nick Harris went from starter to the bubble
• RB3 might not be on the roster just yet
• A special teams ace could cost the Browns a CB
By Randy Gurzi
2. Jacob Phillips, Linebacker
A former third-round pick out of LSU, Jacob Phillips has yet to make his mark with the Browns. Injuries have played a large part since he missed a total of 30 games in his first three seasons in the league but the problems are deeper than that.
Phillips has not only struggled to stay on the field but he hasn't been able to take advantage when opportunities arise. Last year, for example, he was pressed into a starting role when Anthony Walker, Jr. suffered a torn quad.
In the absence of their team leader, Phillips struggled and earned just a 36.7 according to Pro Football Focus.
Now heading into 2023, Phillips is on the roster bubble. On one hand, he was fortunate that the Browns didn't go after any sure-fire starters in free agency. On the other, they really didn't need to in order to put his job in jeopardy.
Instead, that's happened simply by the addition of special teams ace Matthew Adams and rookie undrafted free agent Mohamoud Diabate. Adams feels like a lock to make the team due to his ties to special teams coordinator Bubbe Ventrone and Diabate has a more diverse skillset than Phillips — without three years worth of injury concerns.
Phillips still has enough talent to make it as a professional linebacker but it might not happen in Cleveland.