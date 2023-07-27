4 potential surprise cuts Browns may make after training camp
• Nick Harris went from starter to the bubble
• RB3 might not be on the roster just yet
• A special teams ace could cost the Browns a CB
By Randy Gurzi
1. A.J. Green, Cornerback
Even with Greedy Williams leaving in free agency this offseason, the Browns are still rather deep at cornerback. They feel great about their top three players with Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome coming back as established veterans and Martin Emerson riding high following an excellent rookie campaign.
Their depth extends beyond them with A.J. Green, who re-signed on a one-year deal in the offseason, and rookie Cameron Mitchell.
While these names are often thrown around when discussing the secondary, one player seems to be overlooked constantly — Mike Ford. Added as a free agent this offseason, Ford comes over as a special teams ace and the Browns are likely to keep him on the 53-man roster.
Cleveland invested heavily in special teams this offseason when they hired Bubba Ventrone who rose to prominence with the Indianapolis Colts. In addition to signing one of the most sought-after coaches, they gave Ventrone a couple of players who can do real damage on the coverage team — Ford and the previously mentioned linebacker Matthew Adams.
This could lead to Green being the odd-man out.
A former undrafted free agent, Green has typically served as the fourth corner on the roster and he's done well when called upon. The problem is, he's nowhere near as impressive on special teams as Ford and he doesn't have the draft status Cameron Mitchell does.
Should Green find himself being waived, he's likely to land somewhere in a hurry. He's a talented defensive back that may fall victim to a numbers game.