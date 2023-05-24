4 things to watch during the Cleveland Browns 2023 OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
2. Who stands out on the Browns D-line?
While paying attention to how the veteran defensive coordinator goes about his job will be important, it will be just as important to see who stands out on the defensive line.
In addition to hiring Schwartz, the Browns made a lot of changes along their front. Jadeveon Clowney and Taven Bryan were allowed to leave this offseason, which meant the Browns were two starters short. They also let Chase Winovich walk, leaving them without their top reserve pass-rusher.
They not only replaced all three spots but upgraded significantly. Cleveland signed Dalvin Tomlinson as their new starting defensive tackle and brought in Ogbo Okronkwo, an ascending pass-rusher who will replace Winovich. As for the spot vacated by Clowney, they traded for Za'Darius Smith who has put up at least 10 sacks in three of the past four seasons.
They didn't stop there either as general manager Andrew Berry made sure there would be plenty of depth and competition. He signed former second-round pick Trysten Hill as well as Maurice Hurst at defensive tackle. They also went with Siaki Ika, the massive nose tackle from Baylor, in the third round of the NFL Draft.
At defensive end, they used a fourth-round pick on Isaiah McGuire from Missouri, who will compete with Alex Wright for snaps this season.
The OTAs won't tell us all we need to know, but this is the first chance for these players to try and make their mark — while guys such as Jordan Elliott and Tommy Togiai aim to prove they deserve their spots as well.