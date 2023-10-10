49ers vs. Browns prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 6
How to to bet on the Browns in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Cleveland Browns will come off their bye week to face arguably the best team in the NFL in the San Francisco 49ers.
Can the Browns defense hold them at bay and give themselves a chance to hand the 49ers their first loss of the season? I think they can do exactly that.
Before I dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game, let me tell you about this promotion from FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will receive $200 in bonus bets when they place their first $5 wager! Just click the link below to sign up for an account to take advantage of this offer.
If you want my best bet for all 15 NFL Week 6 games, check out the latest edition of the "Road to 272 Bets!"
49ers vs. Browns odds, spread, and total
49ers vs. Browns betting trends
- 49ers are 13-3 against the spread in their last 16 games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the 49ers' last five games vs. AFC North opponents
- 49ers are 6-1 straight up in their last seven road games
- The UNDER is 9-2 in the Browns' last 11 games
- Browns are 0-6 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC West opponents
- Browns are 0-6 ATS in their last six games played in Week 6.
- The UNDER is 6-0 in the Browns' last six home games
49ers vs. Browns injury reports
San Francisco 49ers injury report
- Aaron Banks - G - Questionable
- Elijah Mitchell - RB - Questionable
Cleveland Browns injury report
- Joel Bitonio - G - Questionable
- Deshaun Watson - QB - Questionable
49ers vs. Browns how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 15
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- San Francisco 49ers Record: 5-0
- Cleveland Browns Record: 2-2
49ers vs. Browns key players to watch
San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle: The 49ers tight end reminded everyone that he's one of the best at his position in the league on Sunday Night Football in Week 5, hauling in three receptions for 67 yards and three touchdowns. He is one of the many weapons the 49ers can lean on at any given moment in any given game.
Cleveland Browns
Jerome Ford: For the Browns offense to get back on track, their need a running back to step up in Nick Chubb's presence. Ford is only averaging 3.7 yards per rush this season, only a shadow of the 6.1 yards per carry that Chubb averaged before he went down with a season-ending injury. Let's see if Ford can step up against the 49ers.
49ers vs. Browns prediction and pick
The San Francisco 49ers may be the best overall team in the NFL, but it's the Cleveland Browns who have the best defense. They lead the NFL in both opponent EPA/play and opponent yards per play.
Even more importantly, they're second in the league in opponent yards per carry, allowing teams to gain just 3.2 yards per rush. That's going to give them an advantage in this game as the 49ers get 54.4% of their offensive yards on the ground, the highest rate in the NFL.
I wouldn't be surprised if the Browns manage to pull off the upset, but I'm going to stay on the safe side of things and take the 5.5-points with Cleveland in what should be a fascinating interconference showdown.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER