5 best backup quarterbacks in Cleveland Browns history
• Don Strock wasn't flashy but did the job
• Jacoby Brissett became a fan favorite
• Kelly Holcomb is still a legend
By Randy Gurzi
1. Kelly Holcomb (2001-2004)
Tim Couch was the No. 1 overall pick in 1999 when the Browns returned to the NFL but he never turned them into consistent winners. One of the main issues was the lack of talent around him, especially on the offensive line.
Cleveland's line didn't protect Couch well at all, so he was constantly missing time and played a full 16-game season just once — which was in 2001.
That was the same year they brought in Kelly Holcomb to help push Couch. Holcomb was previously with the Indianapolis Colts and followed Bruce Arians, who took the offensive coordinator job with the Browns. The No. 2 quarterback did play in one game that year and was 7-of-12 for 114 yards and a touchdown. But it was what he did in 2002 that endeared him to Browns fans.
Holcomb started two games in relief of Couch that year and led the Browns to a 1-1 mark. He also had to come in during their final game against the Atlanta Falcons. In that game, he led them to a come-from-behind win, throwing a go-ahead touchdown pass to Kevin Johnson in the fourth quarter.
That win put the Browns in the playoffs and Holcomb again was under center while Couch was injured. Starting against the hated Pittsburgh Steelers, Holcomb nearly pulled off the upset. He was 26-of-43 for 429 yards with three touchdown passes.
Cleveland lost 36-33 but Holcomb won over fans with his gritty performance and remains the best backup quarterback the franchise has had.