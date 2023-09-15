5 best-case scenarios for Cleveland Browns heading into Week 2
• Myles Garrett DPOY?
• Browns AFC North champs?
• AFC champs?
4. Browns look like they can contend for the AFC North
There's absolutely no question that, on paper, you thought the Cleveland Browns could compete for the AFC North in 2023. This is a roster loaded with talent, especially defensively, but I think everyone was curious how things would work out with Jim Schwartz calling the shots on that side of the ball.
Well, how about after Week 1?
Yes, it's one week, but it was an extremely promising proof of concept. Schwartz was his usual aggressive self, calling blitzes just shy of 5o percent of the time. The pressure the Browns were able to generate in such creative ways from both Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith (4 QB hits each) was incredibly impressive. A defense like this can win those long defensive battles in the bitter cold late in the year. This team looks like it can out-physical just about anyone in the league.
I don't think it's unreasonable to think the Browns can win the AFC North after what we saw in Week 1.
5. Can the Browns contend for the AFC title?
Is the title of "best team in the AFC" among the best-case scenarios for the Browns? After what we saw in Week 1, absolutely. We didn't even see this team really open things up with their passing game, which features new weapons all over the place.
I have said it before and I'll continue saying it -- a team with a defense this good can go anywhere it wants to in the postseason. When you can apply this kind of pressure on the QB, coupled with the secondary the Browns have, this team is built to go deep in the playoffs.
Getting there will be the biggest initial battle in a loaded AFC, but if the Browns can make it, they have a championship-level defense and a running game that can punish teams late in games. Winning the AFC doesn't look like it's out of the question when you have so much star power in the pass rush and coverage departments.