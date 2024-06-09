5 Bold predictions for Browns 2024 season following OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
4. Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith rack up double-digit sacks
When the Browns traded for Za'Darius Smith last year, it led to a lot of excitement. Smith had just recorded 10 sacks for the Minnesota Vikings, making it three of the past four years he had double digits. The only exception was 2021 when he played just one game for the Green Bay Packers due to injury.
Pairing him with Myles Garrett felt unfair, and it's no surprise the Browns' defense was vastly improved. Garrett, aided by the arrival of Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson, won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. He put up 14 sacks on the year, giving him 88.5 in his career.
Smith finished with 27 tackles and 5.5 sacks. He didn't get home as much as he would have liked but had 29 pressures. This bold prediction is that he sees those numbers climb as he and Garrett each rack up at least 10 sacks.
3. Jerry Jeudy crosses the 1,000 yard mark
Cleveland took a lot of criticism (as they often do) for signing Jerry Jeudy to a three-year, $58 million extension before he took a snap for them. Jeudy, a former first-round pick from Alabama, has never topped 1,000 yards receiving but he was close in 2022 with 972 yards.
Seeing how astronomical wide receiver prices have climbed, Andrew Berry was smart to gamble on Jeudy. Had he put it all together with Cleveland before being extended, he could have demanded much more money in his contract. In this prediction, Berry looks brilliant as Jeudy crosses the 1,000-yard mark for the first time, making his contract appear team-friendly in 2025.