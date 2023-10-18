5 Bold predictions as Cleveland Browns face Indianapolis Colts in Week 7
The Cleveland Browns should be able to avoid a trap game if these five bold predictions for Week 7 against the Colts come true
By Randy Gurzi
2. Amari Cooper goes over 100 yards again
It’s hard to understand how some people still don’t understand how good Amari Cooper is. In a league full of “look at me” wideouts, Cooper often gets ignored due to his quiet nature.
He doesn’t scream and yell when the ball isn’t coming his way and doesn’t get bothered to see his teammates make the big plays — just look at how happy he was for David Bell when he had a clutch fourth-down reception in Week 6.
Instead, Cooper just goes out and does his job — even when his team is having to cycle through backups. Unfortunately for Cooper, he has had several signal-callers since joining Cleveland as he was with Jacoby Brissett for 11 games in 2022 and then Watson for the final six. This year, he had Watson to start the year but has since had Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker fill in.
That’s impacted his overall numbers but Cooper is still making the plays when the ball comes his way. He did this on Sunday as he set up the Browns first 10 points with a 58 yard catch and run as well as an insane leaping reception for a first down on a third-and-six.
In all, he had just four receptions but managed 108 yards — his second triple-digit outing of the season. This bold prediction is that he will make it back-to-back weeks as he finds several openings in the Colts secondary en route to another 100-yard outing.