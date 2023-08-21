5 Browns players whose roster spot is on the line vs. Chiefs
• Trysten Hill has yet to make an impression
• Will the Browns pull the plug on Anthony Schwartz?
• RB3 could still be up for grabs
By Randy Gurzi
4. Michael Dunn, IOL
The starting five is set for the Browns but they're still trying to figure out who will be the reserves on the offensive line. Just this past Sunday, they were still moving players around — with Dawand Jones getting some work in at left tackle while James Hudson III tried his hand at guard.
Jones has been a pleasant surprise for the Browns so far this offseason. They believed he could be a starter down the road but he's been light years ahead of where he was projected, which explains the desire to see if he can handle the swing tackle duties as a rookie.
As for the interior, they seem set on Nick Harris as the No. 2 center, and Luke Wypler — who was a center at Ohio State — was getting work at guard. With the versatility he's shown, as well as Hudson potentially playing guard, it's starting to feel as though Michael Dunn could be in trouble.
His claim to a roster spot in recent years has been the ability he has to play both guard and center. However, Cleveland now has others who can handle this role as well as a backup center they would feel comfortable starting in Harris — that was the plan just one year ago until he was injured.
Dunn could still find his way to the roster but it won't be easy. And Saturday is his final chance this year to show the coaches, as well as the front office, what he brings to the table.