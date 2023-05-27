5 Cleveland Browns from 2022 roster who still remain unsigned
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns retained many of their in-house free agents, including center Ethan Pocic and linebackers Anthony Walker, Jr. and Sione Takitaki. However, there were many others who the front office didn't show any interest in bringing back this year.
And now as OTAs are here and June is fast approaching, there are still a handful of contributors from Cleveland's 2022 roster that have yet to find a home this year.
5 Cleveland Browns players from 2022 still looking for a home in 2023
5. Deion Jones, LB
Injuries were the norm for the Browns at linebacker last season as Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker, Jacob Phillips, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah all wound up on the IR by season's end. In an effort to keep their linebacker corps competitive, they ended up having to make several moves, and trading for Deion Jones was the biggest.
Jones, who was once considered one of the best linebackers in the game, was added in exchange for a swap of late-round picks. He joined the team after a couple of rough outings against the run — including a meeting with the Falcons who dealt Jones to Cleveland.
The Browns then voided the final year of his deal, giving him a home for 2022 while allowing him to audition for a new contract in 2023. So far, his work with Cleveland hasn't done enough to entice anyone to bring him in.
To his credit, Jones wasn't bad in 2022. He finished with 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a pick in 11 games. Even so, he remains without a team as summer approaches.