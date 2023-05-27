5 Cleveland Browns from 2022 roster who still remain unsigned
By Randy Gurzi
3. John Johnson III, S
Ahead of the 2022 season, the Browns were able to come to terms with former Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III. Johnson, who had developed into a leader on the Rams' defense agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $33.75 million.
Unfortunately, he was unable to play out the entire deal.
Johnson, who played well in 2021, took a step back last year. His numbers ended up looking rather impressive as he had 101 tackles and a pick for Cleveland but his effectiveness was an issue.
Not only did he struggle in deep coverage but he was also seen avoiding contact at times. The most egregious example of this came in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens when Johnson elected not to go for the hit on running back Gus Edwards. While this can be frustrating for fans to see, it was made worse due to the fact that Johnson had just called out teammates the prior week, saying they needed to give more effort.
Finger-pointing after a loss was commonplace last year for the Browns defense and perhaps that had something to do with Johnson getting his release.
Whatever the reason, we're now approaching June and JJ3 is still looking for a new home. There were rumors the Minnesota Vikings were interested but nothing ever came to fruition there.