5 Cleveland Browns who won’t be missed in 2024
Don't let the door hit you on the way out...
2. WRs Marquise Goodwin & Jakeem Grant
It's hard to blame the Browns for throwing a bunch of darts at the wide receiver position these past couple of offseasons, considering how desperate the team was to find someone to contribute besides just Amari Cooper.
Unfortunately, the darts they threw at speedsters Marquise Goodwin and Jakeem Grant were a waste. Neither Goodwin nor Grant contributed anything worthwhile to the team, although they collected nearly $4 million between the two of them.
The Browns will say goodbye and good riddance to these two in the 2024 offseason.
The question becomes -- how do the Browns move forward at receiver? Are they good with what they saw from Elijah Moore? Are they buying progression in 2024 from Cedric Tillman and David Bell?
3. Jacob Phillips, LB
Once again, you can't miss what you never really had.
The unfortunate reality for linebacker Jacob Phillips, a talented player and former top-100 NFL Draft pick for the Browns, is that you can't help the club from the tub. No player wants to be injured, but some players have a tougher time avoiding them than others.
Phillips has only been available for 20 total games in four seasons with the Browns. After this year, they'll undoubtedly let some other team try and get him on the right path when it comes to his health.
The Browns have a number of linebackers with expiring deals after this season but I don't think we're going to see them prioritize bringing Phillips back into the fold.