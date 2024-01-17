5 Cleveland Browns who won’t be missed in 2024
Don't let the door hit you on the way out...
4. Jordan Akins, TE
Mark me down as one of the people who felt like Jordan Akins was going to have a much bigger impact this year with the Cleveland Browns than we actually saw. Akins carved out a nice role for himself with the Houston Texans before signing a reasonable deal with the Browns in free agency, but we didn't see any of that on display this past season.
Akins didn't have a single target in the Browns' playoff loss to the Texans. He only caught 15 passes in 18 total games (including the playoffs).
The Browns can save $2 million by cutting Akins this offseason, and those are savings that could be better spent elsewhere, potentially even re-signing Harrison Bryant who could actually contribute as a secondary target behind David Njoku.
5. James Proche, WR/PR
Well, the Cleveland Browns will almost undoubtedly be in the market for a new punt returner in the 2024 offseason. James Proche was the punt returner for the 11 games he played this season (including playoffs) and managed to average about 9.0 yards per return, which isn't terrible, but he didn't offer much in the way of a dynamic presence or field-flipper in the return game.
He had a fumble in the regular season and a gaffe in the return game in the postseason as well. I don't think the Browns are going to be sad to see Proche walk out the door this offseason.