5 dark horse roster candidates to watch during Browns training camp
By Randy Gurzi
Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Tight End
David Njoku and Jordan Akins own the top two spots at tight end. The feeling heading into camp is that free agent addition Giovanni Ricci has the No. 3 spot locked up and his versatility to play fullback will help him. Still, Zaire Mitchell-Paden remains on the roster and if he can put it all together, he can be a weapon.
A product of Florida Atlantic — after spending four years at Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio — Mitchell-Paden enters his third season with the franchise. He has yet to see the field in a regular season game but the 6-foot-5, 257-pounder has the traits to be a matchup nightmare.
Mitchell-Paden showed promise last year with 91 yards on nine receptions during the preseason. If he continues to develop his game, he has a shot to make the roster.
Brian Allen, Center
Luke Wypler played well during his rookie season and the former Ohio State center should have a long NFL career. He's likely a lock to make the team but we probably shouldn't write off Brian Allen too quickly — especially after Wypler proved he can play guard.
Allen spent the past six seasons with the L.A. Rams and was the starting center when they won the Super Bowl following the 2021 campaign. He played well enough to earn a three-year extension worth $24 million ahead of the 2022 season but injuries cost him his job.
Released this offseason, Allen joins the Browns and gives them an experienced reserve. They need him to stay healthy but if he does, this could be another low-risk/high-reward signing that pays off for general manager Andrew Berry.