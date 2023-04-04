5 day three wide receivers that should be on the Cleveland Browns radar
The Cleveland Browns have been adding talent since the beginning of the new league year. One of Andrew Berry’s offseason priorities was to bolster the wide receiver room as the team looks to become more dangerous through the air in 2023. It has been a multifaceted approach.
Cleveland traded their first pick in the draft, number 42 overall, for third-year receiver Elijah Moore from the New York Jets. Then, two days later, Berry signed veteran speedster Marquise Goodwin to a one-year contract. With the recent injection of speed to the receiving room, the Browns look to have one of the more intriguing wide receiver corps in the league.
But are the Browns done adding pieces to the room? Sure, they could go into the season with who they already have on their roster, and it would be a considerable upgrade from where the receiver room was this time last year. However, the likelihood that Berry sits on his hands during the draft and doesn't add one more receiver to the roster appears to be slim.
The Browns have eight selections in the upcoming draft, with six of those coming in the last four rounds. Here are five receiving prospects that should be on their radar on day three of the NFL draft.
WR prospect No. 5: Tre Tucker, University of Cincinnati
While the Browns receiving room has certainly gotten faster this offseason, if Berry were to select Akron native, Tre Tucker, it would become significantly faster.
Tucker, a graduate of Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, has legitimate speed as he displayed while winning three state track and field titles while at CVCA.
Tuckers speed and explosivity were on full display at the NFL combine. The receiver logged a 4.4 flat 40-yard dash, a 37.5-inch vertical leap, and a 10-foot-four-inch broad jump. Tucker did not compete in the shuttle or three-cone drill, which would have both been advantageous due to the position he will be slotted to play at the next level. Pun intended.
As a receiving prospect, Tucker is an ideal slot receiver who displays an excellent understanding of pace and acceleration in his route running. He has a wide array of release packages at the line of scrimmage that allows him to win early in routes and not get bogged down in press-man coverage.
Tucker consistently displays strong hands as well as the ability and willingness to thrive in congested traffic over the middle of the field. The only knock on him is his size, or lack thereof. Tucker measured 5-foot-9 and weighed in at 182 pounds at the NFL combine.
While those measurements might scare some prospective teams off of Tucker, his tape should put scouts and general managers at ease. Tucker plays bigger than his weight would indicate, playing through collisions and displaying excellent contact balance. Although his lack of length could affect his ability to complete contested catches down the field and limit his catch radius.
However, if utilized properly, Tucker has the ability to eventually become a starting-caliber slot receiver that could also provide value as a return specialist early in his career. Tucker carries a seventh-round projection and could be available when the Browns make their last selection at pick 229.