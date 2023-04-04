5 day three wide receivers that should be on the Cleveland Browns radar
WR prospect No. 4: Puka Nacua, Brigham Young University
Puka Nacua is a 6-foot-2, 201-pound wide receiver out of BYU. The Utah native is a former four-star recruit who spent his first two seasons playing at the University of Washington and then transferred to BYU to play with his brother, Samson Nacua. Puka is the third of three Nacua brothers to play at BYU.
Nacua has had an enigmatic draft cycle. He absolutely showed out on the first day of practice at the Reece’s Senior Bowl and then bowed out with an undisclosed injury. Then Nacua went to the NFL combine but did not test. However, he did participate in the wide receiver drills and put on a show while running the receiver gauntlet.
Nacua did his physical testing at BYU’s pro day. He registered a 4.55 40-yard dash, a 33-inch vertical, and a broad jump of 10-feet-1-inch.
He's a prospect that's hard not to fall in love with when watching his tape. A solid wide receiver across the board that displays a ton of likable traits, the most notable of which is Nacua’s versatility, in both skill set and usage.
A lot of Nacua’s tape while at BYU feels like watching a high school gameplan, not in play design or a lack of complexity, but just in the way that they get the ball in his hands by any means necessary. Jet sweeps, quick outs, deep shots, it is all on the table with Nacua. He is a natural playmaker that can affect game in many different ways.
Nacua’s most elite traits as a receiver are his ball skills and his body control, both of which make him a prime candidate to excel as an X receiver at the next level. His tracking skills are adequate, but he's not a deep-field separator.
Although Nacua is able to create separation early in routes, he often allows defensive backs to recover before coming to the catch point. He compensates for his lack of deep separation by excelling in the contested catch department, but that is something that will be much more difficult for Nacua as a professional.
Though Nacua’s measurables do not jump off the page at you, it is his immeasurables that a team will fall in love with. He's fearless on the field and plays the game with a fiery competitiveness that will endear him to teammates and coaches alike. And let’s be real, his name is fun to say…Puka Nacua.
Nacua projects as a fifth round pick. The Browns would most likely have to use either their 140th or 142nd overall selection to land Nacua, but they could trade back later in the round and attempt to land him in the 160’s or 170’s. Wherever he lands, Nacua is going to make some team very happy.