5 Defensive backs Cleveland Browns should consider in 2023 NFL Draft
Browns DB prospect No. 2: Jartavius Martin, Illinois, S/CB
If the Browns are looking for a very versatile player that could play free safety at times but also play up in the slot and give a player like Grant Delpit a breather from time to time, look no further than Jartavius Martin. This prospect would probably be my favorite to be selected by the Browns. He's projected to be drafted anywhere from the second round to the middle rounds.
The 6-foot-0 safety has great instincts and a knack for finding the ball. He's a very good tackler and will get dirty and play close to the line to help in run support. His speed is very good. He ran a 4.46 at the NFL Combine. His vertical was an impressive 44 inches. and his broad jump was outstanding at 11-foot-1.
For his career at Illinois, he collected 225 tackles, had 22 pass deflections, forced three fumbles, recovered two more fumbles, and had seven interceptions. He wore the Illinois orange in college. Wearing the Cleveland orange would be a nice transition for Martin.
Browns DB prospect No. 1: Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M, CB
Probably the most likely of this group we are looking at today to be drafted in the second or third round, Jaylon Jones of Texas A&M would be an ideal pick by the Browns if he were still there at the No. 74 selection.
He's an imposing player who likes to tackle and get physical. He's an excellent corner too in the run game and could help the Browns out since that hasn't been a strength of the team for some time. He stands at 6-foot-2 and has good speed. He ran a 4.57 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
He's another one of these very versatile players that could play at both the corner and safety positions. He was a highly touted five-star recruit coming out of high school and has had a good career with the Aggies. He's tall and has been able to use that and his long-running and fluid strides to be able to defend all over the field well.
This class of cornerbacks and safeties is so deep in this draft so even if these players aren't available there will be other players available. Some other names to listen for include, safety Ronnie Hickman of Ohio State, cornerback Clark Phillips of Utah and cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly from Stanford.