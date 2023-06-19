5 dream scenarios for Cleveland Browns in 2023
The Cleveland Browns are looking to bounce back in 2023 and these 5 dream scenarios coming to fruition would held in that endeavor
By Randy Gurzi
Hopes are high for the Cleveland Browns in 2023. They've spent the past couple of seasons rebuilding their roster and it's all finally come together.
This unit they have is deep and could very well be the best roster they have had since returning to the league in 1999. Even with that being the case, there's a lot that has to go right in order to have success in the NFL. For the Browns, these five dream scenarios would help ensure they meet their lofty expectations in 2023.
5. Jed Wills proves to be the future LT
The first-ever selection for Andrew Berry as a general manager was Jedrick Wills, who was taken at No. 10 overall in 2020. Wills, who played right tackle at Alabama, was moved to the left side where he would replace Greg Robinson.
As a rookie, Wills performed well but hasn't taken that next step since then. Cleveland did elect to pick up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal, meaning he's under contract for two more seasons. That doesn't mean, however, that he's guaranteed to be the future at left tackle.
While he's been considered a mid-tier starter by PFF, the Browns have $230 million invested in Deshaun Watson. No one pays their quarterback that type of money and then feels comfortable with a mid-tier starter.
Having said that, Wills has been dealing with some nagging injuries which might have impacted his play. Should he stay healthy and prove to be the answer, that would go a long way not only in 2023 but for many years to come.