5 dream scenarios for Cleveland Browns in 2023
The Cleveland Browns are looking to bounce back in 2023 and these 5 dream scenarios coming to fruition would held in that endeavor
By Randy Gurzi
1. Deshaun Watson returns to form
We can discuss the defense, the ground game, the blocking scheme, the different weapons at wideout, and even opposing teams all day but none of that matters as much as what happens under center. The Cleveland Browns know this as well as anyone.
They've "won the offseason" before and gone into a campaign with a very talented roster several times since their return in 1999. But more often than not, it's led to heartache as they fall short of their goals. And the reason is always the same, they didn't have their quarterback.
After trading a package including three first-round picks to the Houston Texans, they believe they finally have their guy in Deshaun Watson. The only problem is, he hasn't played a full season since 2020.
That year, he was electric with 4,823 yards passing (which led the league) but then he missed all of 2021 and 11 games last year due to his off-field behavior. When he did return to the field, he was rusty and had just 1,102 yards with seven touchdowns and five picks.
Now in 2023, he's playing without any distractions and is expected to start all 17 games. He's also playing with a lot of confidence right now which has the coaching staff excited.
That's why this final dream scenario that would lead to success for Cleveland is Deshaun Watson once again looking like Deshaun Watson. If he comes out and plays close to the form we saw in 2020, the Browns are going to be a lot of fun to watch, and will put up a lot of wins.