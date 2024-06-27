5 forgotten former Browns players who are still in the NFL
Nick Mullens, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Nick Mullens signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 out of Southern Mississippi. Mullens would spend four seasons with the 49ers, with his entire rookie year on the practice squad. Mullens was called up to the active roster in 2018 following starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s season-ending ACL injury. Mullens remained on the active roster for the remainder of his time in San Francisco, mainly backing up Garoppolo, but would see plenty of playing time. Through 19 games, Mullens completed 387 of his 600 attempted passes for 4,714 passing yards, 226 first downs, 25 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions.
Mullens signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 but was waived before the beginning of the season. The Cleveland Browns signed Mullens on September 1st, adding him to their practice squad, where he would remain until a brief October call-up to the active roster, which lasted just one game. Mullens would make his Browns debut on December 20th following a COVID-19 outbreak in the locker room. Mullens completed 20 of his 30 attempted passes for 147 yards and one touchdown in his lone Browns start.
Following the 2021 season, Mullens signed a one-year deal with the Raiders, who traded the 6’1 quarterback to Minnesota in late August. Mullens would see the field just once during the 2022 season, but that was more than enough to earn him a two-year extension with the Vikings. Through nine games with Minnesota, Mullens has completed 121 of his 173 attempted passes for 1,530 yards, 68 first downs, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions.