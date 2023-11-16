5 former Browns thriving with their new teams in 2023
Former Cleveland Browns players are making noise elsewhere in the NFL in 2023...
2. Baker Mayfield, QB (Buccaneers)
Every Browns fan's favorite topic: Baker Mayfield.
Baker Mayfield was obviously let go by the Browns a long time ago, or at least, it feels like it was a long time ago. That's because in the span of just a handful of months, Mayfield was a member of the Browns, then the Panthers, then the Rams, and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Talk about the life of a professional athlete, right?
Mayfield, the former Heisman Trophy winner and top overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, is actually enjoying a pretty good season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now. Especially if you're watching Bucs games, it's clear that Mayfield is much more settled in as a Buc than he was a year ago as a Carolina Panther, where that whole team was in a state of transition.
But the Bucs had a bit of a motivation to extract the best out of Mayfield while the Panthers may have been too far gone last season, firing head coach Matt Rhule during the season and clearly making plans to move forward without Baker.
As a member of the Buccaneers in 2023, Mayfield has thrown for 2,143 yards, completing just under 65 percent of his passes with 14 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. If his pace and completion rate hold up, it will be the best completion rate of his career and he could come very close to matching or exceeding his career-high of 27 touchdown passes.