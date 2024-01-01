5 most memorable Cleveland Browns moments in 2023
With the new year here, let's look back at the five most memorable moments from 2023 for the Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
2. Amari Cooper making history in Week 16
The Browns wanted to add more depth to their receiving corps this offseason and they did exactly that. They traded for Elijah Moore, signed Marquise Goodwin, and used their first pick in the NFL Draft (which was in Round 3) on Cedric Tillman. All these moves were necessary but they also led to a strange belief that Amari Cooper wasn't a No. 1 wideout.
Rather than realize he managed 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns without another true threat opposite him, there were those saying he needed to be the second option. There were calls for DeAndre Hopkins and while he had a rapport with Deshaun Watson, the Browns continued to insist they liked their receivers and saw Cooper as the centerpiece.
Heading into Week 18, it's hard to see how anyone can argue against that. Even with constant change under center — and several underwhelming passing performances, Cooper put up the most yards in his career. He sat out Week 17 with a heel injury and with the AFC North out of reach, he might be done until the playoffs. If so, he will finish with 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. He also has the most yards per reception in his career with 17.4.
As if that wasn't enough, Cooper put his name in the franchise record books in Week 16. In his second year with the Browns, he broke the record for the most receiving yards in a single game when he had 11 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns. In the process, Cooper became the first player in franchise history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons as a pass catcher.
With Cooper out, Elijah Moore was moving the ball as the top receiver in Week 17. Unfortunately, he was injured when he suffered a concussion. Without Moore, the passing game stalled which is proof they need to find someone other than Goodwin — and someone to push Tillman. What they don't need to do is replace Cooper, who continues to be a star.