5 offseason moves to improve Cleveland Browns Super Bowl chances in 2024
If the Cleveland Browns want to make the Super Bowl in 2024, these 5 moves would surely increase their chances
By Randy Gurzi
Another Super Bowl is coming up and the Cleveland Browns once again find themselves trying to figure out how to get into the big game finally. The good news for them is that they're much closer than they have been in recent years.
Not only did they make it into the playoffs with a backup quarterback but they were also the only team to knock off the No. 1 seed from each conference. One of those wins was against the San Francisco 49ers, who are representing the NFC.
With that being the case, they know they don't have to make any massive overhauls to contend in 2024. But if they do these five things during the offseason, they would greatly increase their chances.
5. Find a new play-making linebacker
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went off in 2023. The third-year linebacker had 101 tackles, two picks, and 3.5 sacks. The added beef on the defensive line was a huge help for him since it kept him from going up against offensive linemen too often but he was also more comfortable in the scheme coached by Jim Schwartz.
Looking ahead to 2024, the Browns need to find someone to run alongside him. Anthony Walker, Jr. and Sione Takitaki were the top linebackers next to him in 2023 and while they had their strengths, neither were known for game-changing plays. They're also both set for free agency.
Bringing back Takitaki would be a good move since he's strong against the run but another impact player would be an even better addition. They might not be able to afford someone such as Josey Jewell but perhaps another speedy option such as Isaiah Simmons could excel in this scheme.