5 offseason moves to make Browns GM Andrew Berry look like a genius
Andrew Berry has done a great job as the Cleveland Browns general manager and can silence any remaining critics with these 5 moves in the offseason
By Randy Gurzi
2. Swing a trade for Jonathan Allen
Once again, there's a lot of change coming to D.C. The Washington Commanders moved on from Ron Rivera and will be looking for their next head coach. They might have some hope that they will finally find the right coach but it's going to be hard to convince some of their veterans to stick around.
One player in particular has already started to show signs of exhaustion. Jonathan Allen, who was the 17th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama, vented his frustrations this year. Allen said he was "getting tired" of seven years of losing — which was before Washington traded away Chase Young and Montez Sweat.
With Allen already annoyed with the team, it would make sense to assume he might want a fresh start. And the Commanders might be willing to let him go since they don't want him to become a problem.
If Cleveland was able to land him, they would be getting a player with two years remaining on his deal. However, he's also making more than $21 million in each of those seasons, so it would make sense for them to work out a new deal as well to make it all fit.
Allen, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, has 382 tackles and 39 sacks in his career. He's capable of playing the 3-tech but can also slide outside if needed. For Jim Schwartz, he would have another versatile weapon that could help improve an already-loaded defense.