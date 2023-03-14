5 players the Cleveland Browns should still sign in free agency
5. Jerick McKinnon, Running Back
There has not been much movement in the running back market to this point, and I think the Browns can probably wait quite a while on a veteran like Jerick McKinnon. You may be saying... why would the Browns target a 30-year old running back with less than 300 yards last season? Well... because he is SO effective in the passing game.
In 2022, Jerick McKinnon caught 56 balls for 512 yards and ninetouchdowns. Nine receiving touchdowns — from a running back!
Sure, he was with Patrick Mahomes II in the Kansas City Chiefs offense, but Cleveland's offense under Deshaun Watson could actually end up looking fairly similar.
Kareem Hunt is destined for greener pastures where he will have more opportunities this offseason. The Browns like Jerome Ford to be the team's backup running back, but that is not the role that McKinnon would be asked to fill. He would strictly be a passing-down situation back, offering next-level receiving and playmaking ability in the passing game. He is the perfect complement to Nick Chubb and had Kevin Stefanski as his running backs coach in 2016 in Minnesota, so the familiarity is there.