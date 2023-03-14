5 players the Cleveland Browns should still sign in free agency

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon over the past 5 weeks:

▫️5 catches, 52 yards, 2 TD

▫️3 catches, 31 yards, TD

▫️8 catches, 70 yards, TD

▫️7 catches, 112 yards, 2 TD

▫️2 catches, 9 yards, TD



He’s the first RB in the Super Bowl era with a receiving TD in 5 straight games. What a streak. pic.twitter.com/Hi5bSyPraL