5 potential NFL roster cuts the Cleveland Browns should monitor
By Randy Gurzi
Browns target No. 3: Caden Sterns, S, Denver Broncos
This year, the safety position should be vastly improved for the Cleveland Browns. This isn't to say they had no talent in 2022 but the problem was, they didn't have much versatility.
John Johnson III, Grant Delpit, and Ronnie Harrison were all better closer to the line of scrimmage. They're all more comfortable in a box safety role, where they can attack the football. But someone had to play deep coverage, and that usually fell on Johnson.
He struggled in this role and was ultimately released this offseason in a cap-saving move. Cleveland then signed Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod — while letting Harrison walk in free agency. As for depth, they have Ronnie Hickman (an undrafted rookie from Ohio State) and D'Anthony Bell (an undrafted free agent from Iowa Central in 2022) as the primary options behind their top three.
Bell flashed as a rookie and Hickman has plenty of talent as well and could make the 53-man roster. But that doesn't mean they shouldn't look for more experienced depth if it comes available. One name to watch is Caden Sterns from the Denver Broncos.
Sterns was a standout at Texas but could be in trouble after they overhauled their coaching staff — as well as with the addition of J.L. Skinner in the 2023 NFL Draft. Sterns has been decent in both coverage and run defense in his career, which would make him a solid option behind Thornhill and Delpit.