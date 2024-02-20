5 pressing needs Browns must address this offseason
Browns general manager Andrew Berry has to make these 5 needs a priority this offseason
By Randy Gurzi
4. Tight End
Cleveland is set at TE1 with David Njoku, who was unstoppable down the stretch. A first-round selection in 2017, Njoku had some ups and downs early in his career and while he had been playing well for the past couple of seasons, 2023 was his breakout campaign.
The 27-year-old finished with a team-high 81 receptions and was second behind only Amari Cooper with 882 yards. For good measure, he led the team with six touchdowns — and all three of those stats were career highs for Njoku.
Behind him, there wasn't as much success to enjoy. Harrison Bryant found his niche as the short-yardage specialist, running several quarterback sneaks during the year. He also had three touchdown receptions but finished with just 13 receptions for 81 yards. He now enters free agency and might not return.
Cleveland also had Jordan Akins, who came over with high expectations due to the familiarity he has with Deshaun Watson. His first season in Cleveland was a disappointment though as he had just 15 receptions for 132. While Watson did miss much of the year, Akins wasn't much better when Watson was out there, so even their past rapport might not be enough to keep him from being a cap casualty.
Even if Akins isn't released, the Browns need more depth at the position. It would have been ideal to look to the 2023 NFL Draft since it was absolutely stacked at tight end but we can't go back in time. Now, we just have to wait and see how it's addressed this year.