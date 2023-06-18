5 star players the Browns could have drafted in the past 5 years
While they haven't had a first round pick in a couple of seasons, the Cleveland Browns had a shot at these five star players over the past five NFL Drafts
By Randy Gurzi
2018 NFL Draft, Pick 7: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (Browns took Baker Mayfield at No. 1)
Other option in the same draft: Jessie Bates (No. 54 to Cincinnati)
The 2018 NFL Draft had a chance to be historic for the Cleveland Browns but it wound up falling short. John Dorsey took over as general manager after Sashi Brown loaded him up with draft picks and he wound up with a couple of hits but some big misses.
First, the hits. Cleveland landed Denzel Ward at No. 4 overall and Nick Chubb at No. 35. They whiffed big-time at No. 33 however, which is where they took Austin Corbett. Instead of Corbett, they could have wound up with Jessie Bates and still took Nick Chubb. And this is without even getting into the frustrating decision to drop down with their third pick in Round 2 which ended up landing them Chad Thomas — another miss.
Having said all that, the biggest mulligan they would surely love to take would be at No. 1 overall. Dorsey used that selection on Baker Mayfield, who never turned into the franchise quarterback they hoped he would. To call him an outright bust feels unfair since he did have success and even won a playoff game. But it's true that he fell far behind Lamar Jackson (pick No. 32) and Josh Allen (pick No. 7).
Of the two, Allen feels like he would be the best fit with this coaching staff. Giving Kevin Stefanski a mobile quarterback with a rocket for an arm would be a major win. Allen, who was said to be erratic with accuracy when entering the NFL, has completed 62.5 percent of his passing attempts for 18,397 yards with 138 touchdowns against 60 picks.
If that wasn't enough, he also has 3,087 yards and 38 touchdowns on the ground.
Allen might have been the least "NFL-ready" of the bunch but he turned out to be the best and while Cleveland is happy with Deshaun Watson, it's hard not to wonder what it would be like if Allen was the choice over Mayfield.