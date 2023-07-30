5 unexpected free agent signings Cleveland Browns could still make happen
Could the Cleveland Browns make an unexpected splash or two before the season?
2. Sign DL Shelby Harris
Another former Denver Broncos player lands on this list in Shelby Harris, who actually spent last year as a member of the Seattle Seahawks after the Russell Wilson trade.
Harris had an extremely productive career in Denver, earning a three-year contract worth $27 million in the 2021 offseason before ultimately being included in the trade in 2022. Apparently, the Seahawks didn't view Harris as being worth his 2023 cap number despite other metric systems saying otherwise...
In today's NFL, can you ever have too many talented defensive linemen? I know you could say that about every position group, but the value of interior defensive linemen is increasing rapidly year after year in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns have already overhauled their defensive line significantly this offseason.
They're obviously anchored by Myles Garrett, but they've added a couple of former Vikings in Dalvin Tomlinson and Za'Darius Smith, and they've also brought in Maurice Hurst as well as rookie Siaki Ika (third-round pick) to upgrade the defensive line this coming season.
So what's one more addition there, right?
Shelby Harris wouldn't be an expected move for the Browns at this point, but given his history not only as a pass rusher but as a disruptor of the passing game in general (tons of batted passes throughout his career), he would certainly be a welcomed addition to Jim Schwartz's defense.