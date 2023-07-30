5 unexpected free agent signings Cleveland Browns could still make happen
Could the Cleveland Browns make an unexpected splash or two before the season?
3. Sign EDGE Yannick Ngakoue
I am once again asking NFL teams to sign Yannick Ngakoue.
Every NFL team knows that Ngakoue is not the most consistent three-down defender in the NFL, but in every sport, there are places on rosters for specialists. In the NBA, if you can shoot threes, you are going to get minutes on someone's roster. If you can hit for power in Major League Baseball, you're going to get a spot in someone's lineup.
If you can rush the passer, you should be able to get a spot on someone's roster in the NFL. It's one of the most valuable traits in the game, and very few active NFL players have been better at getting to the QB than Yannick Ngakoue. Since 2016, Ngakoue has 65.0 sacks as a member of the Jaguars, Vikings, Ravens, Raiders, and Colts. There are only five NFL players with more sacks than that in that timeframe.
Playing the EDGE position in today's NFL is not all about sacks, but if you can rack up sacks, pressures, QB hits, and cause turnovers occasionally, you have value.
Even if Ngakoue is a one-trick type of player, that one trick is really, really good. Playing in Jim Schwartz's wide-nine defensive front, wouldn't you think a player like Ngakoue could excel?
Yes, the Browns have already invested a lot in the defensive front this offseason, but a player like Ngakoue coming in as a rotational pass-rush specialist could put this unit over the top.