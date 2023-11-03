6 Browns most likely to make the Pro Bowl in 2023
The Cleveland Browns are nearing the halfway point with a 4-3 record which could lead to several players making the 2023 Pro Bowl
By Randy Gurzi
1. Myles Garrett, EDGE
There's no player on the Cleveland roster with a better chance of being named to the Pro Bowl than Myles Garrett.
The former No. 1 overall pick in 2017 entered this season with 75 career tackles, which is already the most in franchise history. He's now up to 83 after recording 8.5 sacks in the first seven games. Garrett has also forced four fumbles already, which is the most in the league right now — and it also ties his career high.
Garrett has been an absolute nightmare for opposing teams and has put up double-digit sacks in each season since 2018. That includes 16 in both 2021 and 2022 — which is the record for the most in a single season in Cleveland history. This year, however, he's taken his game to a whole new level.
Under Jim Schwartz, Garrett seems to be having more fun than he has at any time in his career and he even recently backed up the coaching staff in a press conference following their loss to Seattle, which is something he wasn't doing while Joe Woods was calling defensive plays.
He's a perfect fit for the style Schwartz brings and isn't just destined for another Pro Bowl, but he could be in line for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award as well.