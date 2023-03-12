6 wide receivers the Cleveland Browns reportedly have their sights on
5. Adam Thielen
While he might not have the same star power he once did, Adam Thielen is still expected to generate a lot of interest on the open market. Recently released by the Minnesota Vikings, Thielen played in all 17 games last season and had 716 yards and six touchdowns on 70 receptions.
Those numbers were better than everyone on Cleveland's roster not named Donovan Peoples-Jones or Amari Cooper in 2022. He also had more touchdowns than DPJ, who finished with just three.
Having said that, it's not an apples-to-apples comparison given the fact that Minnesota had their starting quarterback all season and the Browns were with Jacoby Brissett for 11 games and Deshaun Watson for six. However, he's proven he can still make plays happen when the ball comes in his direction.
That's just one reason Cleveland is being linked to Thielen. The other is the relationship he has with Kevin Stefanski. The two worked together for six seasons with the Vikings and Thielen had his best campaign ever in 2018 when he had 113 catches for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns. That just happened to be the one season when Stefanski called plays for all 17 games.
Should Thielen land in Cleveland, he would be the No. 3 option but would likely know the terminology and provide a savvy veteran. He wouldn't solve their need for more speed but that doesn't mean they won't kick the tires.