7-round mock draft: Browns survive cardinal sin in draft day trade
The Browns make a deal with the devil in latest 7-round mock draft
By Randy Gurzi
Round 4, Pick 130: Jordan Magee, LB, Temple
Cleveland originally didn't have a pick in Round 4, which is why their decision to make a deal with the devil was a good idea. They've done well building their roster but have a couple of spots in need of depth — with linebacker standing out as a potential weakness.
With this extra pick, the Browns target Jordan Magee from Temple. At 6-foot-1 and 228 pounds, Magee doesn't have the ideal size for the position and sometimes plays too aggressively. He's been guilty of playing without patience but could be another dangerous weapon for Jim Schwartz if he can get him on track.
Round 5, Pick 156: Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
In 2023, Cleveland took Siaki Ika in the third round and his first season was the equivalent of a redshirt campaign. He appeared in four games but registered no tackles. Ika has the build to play nose tackle but needs to get it all figured out to find success.
The Browns are hopeful he will have made a leap this season but need to protect themselves with another run-stuffing D-tackle. That's why Tyler Davis from Clemson is the choice here.
Davis doesn't look the part of a nose tackle at 6-foot-2 and 301 pounds but he was a beast against the run for the Tigers. This past season, PFF gave him a 90.8 grade in run defense — which is still one of the areas of concern for Cleveland.