7 worst free agent signings for the Cleveland Browns in the last decade
Browns worst signing No. 2: Kenny Britt, Wide Receiver, 2017
From the outside looking in, this felt like a bad idea. A very, very bad idea.
In 2017, the Browns decided to ignore a plethora of red flags surrounding Kenny Britt which included several run-ins with the law. Blinders fully intact, they handed out a $32.5 million contract which was good for four seasons.
Britt ended up playing in nine games for Cleveland.
In those games, he was a complete non-factor. Britt had 38 passes come his way and he caught fewer than half, making just 18 receptions for 233 yards with two touchdowns. He was also upset about playing for a losing franchise, which shouldn't have been a shock considering the Browns were 1-15 the year prior.
He obviously took the money regardless of who was paying then realized he didn't like what he signed up for. The good news is, there was a happy ending (sort of) for all. Britt was released in December, so fans didn't have to keep watching him collect a check and give no effort. For Britt, he was able to sign with the New England Patriots and play for a winning team.
Sure, he was inactive for the Super Bowl as New England lost to the Eagles but he at least watched a good team play.