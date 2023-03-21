7 worst free agent signings for the Cleveland Browns in the last decade
Browns worst signing No. 1: Dwayne Bowe, Wide Receiver, 2015
There was a time when Dwayne Bowe was consistently hitting, or at least near, the 1,000 yard mark as a receiver. He had 995 yards in his rookie season of 2007 and then had at least 1,000 yards in three of the next four campaigns. The only exception was in 2009 when he missed seven games due to injury and finished with 589 yards.
His best year in the NFL came in 2010 when he had 72 receptions for 1,162 yards and a league-leading 15 touchdowns. He earned a trip to the Pro Bowl for his efforts, which was well-deserved.
But as it always happens, time to started to take a toll on Bowe. His numbers began to decline in 2012 and he was released following a 2014 season that saw him score no touchdowns despite having 60 receptions and 754 yards.
He was released by the Chiefs and the Browns came in to land the big-name wideout. Cleveland gave Bowe a two-year, $13 million with $9 million of it being guaranteed. But it wasn't the money that made this the worst signing of the past decade, it was the fact that general manager Ray Farmer and Mike Pettine didn't agree on Bowe's worth.
Farmer thought the 31-year-old could still help the team but Pettine refused to use him. In seven games, Bowe never started and had just 13 passes thrown his way. He caught only five of them for 53 yards, and again no touchdowns.
He was released following the season and like many of the failed signings, never played again.