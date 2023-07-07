AFC North offensive lines ranked from worst to best in 2023
• The Cincinnati Bengals have ground to cover
• Interior linemen are the key for the Cleveland Browns
• The AFC North has some impressive play on the O-line
By Randy Gurzi
2. Cleveland Browns
Jedrick Wills
Joel Bitonio
Ethan Pocic
Wyatt Teller
Jack Conklin
Average PFF Grade: 73.26
Average PFF Rank: 24.8
The final two spots are incredibly close and could be decided by a coin flip — if not for the Cleveland Browns having the biggest question mark at the most important position.
Cleveland is loaded on the interior with Ethan Pocic coming from nowhere to finish third in the NFL at center. Nick Harris was supposed to be the starter but he was lost on just the second play of the first preseason game and Pocic stepped in and outperformed all expectations.
On either side of him, the Browns have studs. Joel Bitonio was the No. 2 guard in the NFL and is easily their best lineman overall. He really has no holes in his game and even moved to left tackle when needed in the past and held his own.
Wyatt Teller mans the right guard spot and while he finished 18th overall, his play declined drastically after finishing first in 2020 and fifth in 2021. Truthfully, he's a mauler that might not be as great of a fit in a pass-first offense but time will tell.
Jack Conklin is their right tackle and while he's capable of being one of the best in the game, he's had some durability concerns and was 45th in the NFL last season.
With all that being said, the main thing holding this line back is Jedrick Wills. The Cleveland left tackle is entering a critical season after earning a 62.9 grade which was 56th in the league. He has issues staying healthy, playing consistently, and seems to lack effort at times. If they can get him to an "acceptable" level, the Browns would surpass the Ravens.