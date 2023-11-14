AFC North Power Rankings: Cleveland Browns suddenly hold the cards
The Cleveland Browns proved they can win the AFC North when they defeated the Ravens in Week 10 despite a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter
By Randy Gurzi
1. Cleveland Browns (6-3)
It doesn’t take long for the power to shift in the NFL. After the Browns lost to Seattle and fell to 4-3, it felt as though their season could start to go in the wrong direction. While that was going on, the Ravens were racking up wins. They even had a comfortable lead in the division after dismantling the same Seahawks that upset Cleveland in Week 9.
Then in Week 10, that all changed. Baltimore jumped out to a 14-0 lead but couldn’t hold on against the Browns. In the end, it was a 33-31 win for the road team who pulled within a half-game of the Ravens. Now, they have a real shot of winning their division for the first time since 1989.
This wasn’t just a win for the Browns but something they can absolutely build upon. They gifted the Ravens two touchdowns — one on the pick-six and one when James Proche muffed a punt — but never lost confidence. Deshaun Watson also shook off a rough start, going 1-of-9 in the first quarter, to deliver an electric second-half.
They proved they can win due to the ground game, passing attack, or even the defense. Having said all that, there’s still room to get better. Cleveland cannot continue to start slow and expect to win crucial games down the stretch. They’ve proven they can take on anyone, now they just have to figure out how to get out of their own way.