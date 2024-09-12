AFC North QB Power Rankings: Deshaun Watson is embarrassing the Browns
The Cleveland Browns weren't the only AFC North team to falter in Week 1, as only the Pittsburgh Steelers walked away victors following the opening week of the 2024 NFL regular season. The Browns got walloped by the Cowboys, the Cincinnati Bengals couldn't beat the measly Patriots, and the Baltimore Ravens came up short of upsetting the Chiefs at home to kick off the season. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh narrowly escaped Atlanta with a victory over the Falcons.
The AFC North quarterbacks were certainly talking points in Week 1 with only one of the four putting up a good performance. You'd probably assume it was the quarterback of the winning team who played well but that's where you'd be incorrect.
Let's rank the AFC North quarterbacks following their Week 1 performances.
4. Deshaun Watson
Browns fans can't even be mad that I have Watson ranked this low. He was abysmal in his first game of the 2024 season and the Browns made a huge mistake not only trading for him but giving him $230 million guaranteed considering he hadn't played a snap in over a year and that he was going through legal issues.
Watson started his 13th game for the Browns in Week 1, throwing just 169 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the blowout loss. Yes, it's true that both of the starting tackles were out for Cleveland's offensive line but Watson has been a lousy quarterback in his 12 starts before this game as well.
You know it's bad when people are already discussing when the Browns could realistically bench Watson. That day can't come soon enough.
3. Justin Fields
Despite being the only AFC North quarterback to win his game, Fields comes in at number three on this week's quarterback power rankings. First and foremost, the Steelers didn't win the game because of anything that Fields did. Their defense played great and Fields simply did enough not to lose the game, which in this case, turned out great for Pittsburgh.
Second of all, Fields wasn't even supposed to be the starter in Pittsburgh. Russell Wilson couldn't play due to an injury, which pushed Fields into the starting role. He threw for 156 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions while rushing for 57 yards.
Fields wasn't terrible but considering he wasn't even supposed to be the one starting the game, putting him in third place seems fair.
2. Joe Burrow
For the first time since Week 10 of last year, Burrow suited up and played for the Bengals. Unfortunately for Bengals fans, Burrow struggled big time and appeared to still be bothered by his wrist, as pointed out on the broadcast.
The former number one overall pick threw for 164 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions and was underwhelming in the opener of his fifth NFL season. Browns fans would love it if Burrow continued to struggle and flounder but unfortunately, he and the rest of the Bengals are notorious for starting the regular season off slowly.
Burrow should become more comfortable while bouncing back from his wrist injury and when he does, he will be fighting for the top spot in the quarterback power rankings.
1. Lamar Jackson
While Jackson's Ravens didn't prevail against the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs, he played the best out of all the AFC North quarterbacks and it wasn't particularly close. Jackson threw for 273 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for a whopping 122 yards on the ground.
Had Isaiah Likely's foot been just a smidge smaller, the Ravens probably win that game and are 1-0 to start the year. It's not a surprise to see Jackson in the top spot here, as he's the reigning MVP from a season ago and it'll likely be him and Burrow fighting it out for the top spot throughout the season.
After one week of action, however, Jackson claims the No. 1 spot in the AFC North quarterback rankings.