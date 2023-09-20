AFC North Power Rankings Week 3: Browns drop while Ravens climb
The Cleveland Browns aren't feeling great after a Week 2 loss but there's still a lot of football left and they can still make a run in the AFC North
By Randy Gurzi
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)
Monday night was a good night for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They were able to send their hated rivals home with a loss as they avenged their 30-7 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.
Facing off against the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers were gifted a touchdown on the very first play. Deshaun Watson’s pass hit Harrison Bryant on the hands and after bouncing in the air, Alex Highsmith hauled it in and ran it back for a touchdown.
The final score also came on a defensive play when Highsmith forced Watson to fumble and T.J. Watt scooped that one up and ran it in for a touchdown as well. Watt also broke the franchise record for sacks on a memorable night for their defense.
On offense, they’re still a mess. Kenny Pickett had an interception early in the game and should have had a second if Rodney McLeod didn’t drop the ball. They did have some splash plays, including a 71-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens but overall, the defense won this game.
That makes them and the Browns frustratingly similar and while Cleveland has the advantage on offense, Pittsburgh is proving to be more dangerous on defense and has the head-to-head win. That’s why they move to No. 2 in the AFC North.