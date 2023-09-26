AFC North Power Rankings Week 4: Browns leapfrog Ravens
• Bengals remain in the cellar
• Browns and Ravens jockey for position
• Steelers on a roll
1. Pittsburgh Steelers 2-1
I absolutely hate writing this, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the driver's seat as of right now in the AFC North. Winners of two straight, this defense is doing what it always seems to do and the offense, much like the Browns, showed week-to-week improvement.
Pittsburgh's defense picked off Jimmy Garoppolo three times and sacked him four more, led by, you guessed it, T.J. Watt who had two. That brought him to six on the season, 1.5 more than Myles Garrett.
The Steelers were able to withstand a late surge from the Raiders, but not without a bone-headed decision by Josh McDaniels electing to kick the field goal, down eight with under three minutes to play. Pittsburgh got the ball back and only relinquished it on a punt with under 30 seconds to play.
Kenny Pickett put together a solid game overall. Similarly to Watson, he didn't light the world on fire, but showed signs of progression. He completed 16-of-28 passes for 235 yards, and two touchdowns, and like Watson, no turnovers.
This offense still has a ton of questions to be answered with Matt Canada remaining as the offensive coordinator, but the unit did enough to leave Vegas on a winning note.
Next up for the Steelers: @ Houston 1 PM