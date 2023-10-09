AFC North Power Rankings Week 6: Steelers knock off Ravens during Browns bye
The Cleveland Browns didn't play in Week 5 but they enter Week 6 slightly closer to first place. Let's see what that does in our AFC North Power Rankings.
By Randy Gurzi
2. Baltimore Ravens (3-2)
After taking out the Cleveland Browns last week, the Baltimore Ravens had a huge opportunity this weekend. That win meant they were 2-0 in the AFC North and were set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Winning would put them at 4-1 on the season and they would have secured a win over each team in the division. And for the first 30 minutes, they were in control. That changed when Jon Harbaugh rolled the dice right before the half.
Up 10-3 and well within range for a Justin Tucker field goal, Harbaugh decided to go for it on fourth-and-two from Pittsburgh's 23. They were unable to convert and the Steelers' defense gained some confidence — and Baltimore never scored again. They even stopped then near the goal line when Joey Porter, Jr. picked off a pass from Lamar Jackson intended for Odell Beckham, Jr.
Eventually, they gave up a late touchdown and Pittsburgh was able to send them home with a loss. Baltimore is now 3-2 and falls to second in the North. They also come in second in our AFC North Power Rankings after the defeat.
Next week, they have a showdown with the Tennessee Titans as they're featured in the NFL International Series. The two teams will face off in London and we've all seen that teams can sometimes play flat when they travel that far, which could spell trouble for the Ravens.