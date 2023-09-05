AFC North Predictions: Browns surprise while Ravens implode
• The Ravens offensive shift doesn't fit their roster
• Cincinnati remains a major threat
• The Browns defense will be key to victory
By Randy Gurzi
2nd Place in the AFC North
Cincinnati Bengals
Record: 11-6
Division record: 3-3
For the past two seasons, the Cincinnati Bengals have been the AFC North champs. They took the crown in 2021 when a record of 10-7 and then wound up winning the AFC. They were defeated in Super Bowl LVI by the Los Angeles Rams but nearly pulled off the shocking upset.
They followed that up with a 12-4 mark and again made it to the AFC Championship Game. This time, however, they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 23-20. The Chiefs then went on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
Again, Cincy should be solid in 2022 and they finish with a record of 11-6 in this prediction. While that could be enough to win several divisions, the AFC North is actually very strong. Last year, they had three teams with winning records and this year, the same happens.
The problem for Cincinnati is that the Browns have had their number as of late. That's why they're able to secure a Week 1 win, which is the deciding factor at the end of the year. Their records end up the same but the 3-3 finish in the division tips the scales to Northeast Ohio.